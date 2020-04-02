I wonder if our mayor has been absent in the recent weeks. We have heard what city facilities are closed, but our mayor hasn’t said anything in public statements.
You would think that being as he is our mayor that he would make a public statement concerning the state of the city concerning this medical nightmare.
