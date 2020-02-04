How many years ago did the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Co. propose to bypass north Grand Island over Capital Avenue and the Union Pacific railroad east of Shady Bend Road back to their Platte River Bridge?
This was before the BNSF overpass of the Union Pacific. Local officials said it was too close to the airport. No cooperation.
The U.P. proposed an overpass at Shady Bend Road close to Capital Avenue, but local matching funds were spent on another I-80 interchange on Locust Street.
I was an U.P. railroad signal maintainer at this time. It’s interesting when we removed crossing flashers and installed gates at Broadwell Street. I remarked to the foreman as we worked around auto traffic, there needs to be an overpass here. This was about 1970.
James Christensen
Phillips
