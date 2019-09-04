I would like to add additional thanks for all the help and support of the Amick Acres residents during the recent flooding.
Neighbors helping neighbors, the Doniphan Gun Club for opening their facility for showers and respite, the Doniphan school teachers and students who came to help fill and deliver sandbags, Interstate Arby’s for bringing out sandwiches, chips and water one evening free of charge. John Amick and the surrounding farmers for the pumps to lower the lake levels and to all the community for their help and support.
These are only a few of the many people and organizations that have helped. I know I am missing many who worked anonymously to help.
We are Nebraska Strong, thank you to all of you for your support and prayers. I feel blessed to live in such a caring community.
