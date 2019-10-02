As the saying goes, your sin will always find you out. Michael Mann, a Penn State University meteorology and atmospheric genius who imagined and then invented his famous hockey stick shaped graph to show global warming — well it was a fraud the day it came out.
In a recent suit in British Columbia, Canada, Mann sued Dr. Tim Ball for defamation when Ball said Mann’s graph was a hoax. The nine-year multimillion-dollar suit ended when Mann refused to turn over his “R2 regression numbers” to the court — which would have revealed the data manipulations that led him to the rigging of his hockey stick graph. Real science requires open access to data. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (a United Nations, One World government body), the media, and the U.S. government have been using Mann’s graph for years to push their global warming hysteria on the public.
The U.S. government should now initiate a full investigation into Mann, his university and all those conspiring to perpetuate a trillion-dollar carbon tax on taxpayers.
NASA has known for years that our climate changes because of the change in the earth’s solar orbit and the alteration to the earth’s axial tilt. We all learned that in General Science in grade nine. The biggest factor influencing the earth’s climate is the sun.
So why has the media been hiding this story of Mann’s fraud from the public? The media keeps pushing the bogus stories about the climate warming. Quit the brainwashing.
So, tell all your friends and neighbors the truth is out and the global warming/climate change scheme is one big hoax.
We should thank President Donald Trump for not falling for these lies and walking out on the G7 climate meeting talks. The last thing we need in America is another income-robbing tax.
