How long have the Loup City students been underperforming on scores?
A tragedy in the making ... my opinion.
As I see it, the ball is in the school board’s court and they should redirect their emphasis to the students’ continued low test scores, their safety and communication with the district patrons.
It is the board’s responsibility and should take priority above anything else. How does this happen with the student/teacher ratio we have? We have a class of 12 students with two teachers and one paraeducator, with results of underperformance from these students.
How does the board turn a blind eye to this?
The education of our students within the current facility is in jeopardy and should take priority over expansion on a campus building, dubbed as a “critical situation” to fulfill an unnecessary agenda. These matters need to be seriously addressed before they start addressing efforts to bring everything to one campus, purely for a convenience.
If there was truly a Code Red safety situation, then why is there continued neglect on the surveillance equipment at the primary building? The superintendent brought this fact to the attendees’ attention during the Dec. 20 facilities tour and the equipment has been neglected for an extended period of time. How does a lavish $35,000 marque vs. inoperable surveillance cameras that are not tied to the sheriff’s monitors contribute to the education and safety of our children?
The board is looking at taking action with the sole motion on approval of only five board members. This is taxation without representation of the 1,417 District 1 patrons. We should be outraged that we could be robbed of a voice concerning our community’s fate with a simple wave of five hands. The result of this measure would impose an extreme cost on the overassessed ag real estate community members and their livelihood.
According to board policies, they should respect all members of the community and work in the best interests of the whole community, not just a few.
Is this truly worth the toxic impact that has resulted thus far among the citizens in our community?
Rather than these “intimate,” high-pressure, winded “tours” and brief Q&A sessions, set up a town meeting for open discussion and debate by the people in our community in order to analyze this plan without a three-minute speaking limit, before it’s too late.
