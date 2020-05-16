For a small amount of perspective at this moment, imagine you were born in 1900. On your 14th birthday, World War I starts and ends when you are 18. Later in the year, a Spanish flu epidemic hits the planet and runs until your 20th birthday. On your 29th birthday, the Great Depression begins. Unemployment hits 25%, the world GDP drops 27%. That runs until you are 33. The country nearly collapses along with the world economy. When you turn 39, World War II starts. You aren’t even over the hill yet. And don’t try to catch your breath. On your 41st birthday, the United States is fully pulled into WWII until you are 45. At 50, the Korean War starts. At 55, the Vietnam War begins. When you are 62, the Cuban Missile Crisis threatens to end life on our planet as we know it. When you turn 75, The Vietnam War finally ends.
Perspective is amazing. Yes, we are in a challenging time nowadays. Try to remember everything that those born in 1900 endured and accomplished, and have faith that we will endure as well. Let’s be smart, and help each other out — we will get through all of this.
