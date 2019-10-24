Banana cream, chocolate, peanut butter, sour cream raisin, coconut cream, the list goes on and on. If you have eaten at Lee’s Family Restaurant, chances are you have eaten great food and have had a piece of homemade pie made by cook and baker, Scott Lee. However, Scott has been absent from work for over five months due to an illness.
Scott experienced leg pain in his right leg months ago. Further tests showed that an infection was present and that he needed to be hospitalized. He has undergone many rounds of antibiotics and hospitalizations, as well as treatment and therapy to regain his strength. Most of this also required many trips out of town for treatment.
Lee’s Family Restaurant has been a stable part of this community for 47 years. The Lee family has provided many people a place to share a cup of coffee or meal with family and friends.
Please support Scott Lee in his fight to get well and return to work. A GoFundMe page has been set up for him at GoFundMe.com, Scott Lee, Grand Island, NE. We know he will appreciate any help with medical expenses that you can give.
