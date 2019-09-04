I attended four concerts at the Nebraska State Fair and for the most part they were good. The most enjoyable was Little Big Town!

From the start, even though 25 minutes late getting started, the sound was amazing. The band didn’t drown out the singers, the bass wasn’t vibrating my seat and the place was packed. The video was amazing on the screens also.

Thank you Little Big Town for coming to the Nebraska State Fair.

