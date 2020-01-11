I’ve been a reader of The Grand Island Independent for many years. I am appalled over The Independent’s publishing of Jeff Bahr’s reports of the sexual assault trial held recently in Valley County.

It’s disrespectful to the victim, other victims of sexual assault and unsuspecting readers to quote testimony which includes descriptions of lewd acts. This language does not belong in newsprint. I did not expect an established central Nebraska newspaper to resort to “shock value,” to sell newspapers. Are the persons involved considered “high profile in the communities?” Does this increase the chance of the stories being picked up on the wire? By the AP? Another paper in your organization?

Is this the story that’s going to make the reporter famous? Probably not. You’ve just created more victims of senseless reporting.

