On a recent drive heading north out of Grand Island on Highway 281, I once again saw a billboard asserting something along of the lines of “I am colorblind. — God.” While I appreciate whoever is sharing the billboards from God and assume the sentiment behind it is that God loves and desires all people to be saved (Galatians 3:28), I also feel there is a danger in anyone claiming to be “colorblind.” If you are colorblind you see everything as variations of gray. And if you see everything as gray, it’s easy for you to overlook people or for them to become invisible and fade into the background.
In God’s creation of the world he did not work with a palette of grays. He used every color and variation of colors in the rainbow. While it may no longer be politically correct to sing the original version of “Jesus Loves the Little Children,” the sentiment that God loves all shades of people still holds true. Christians are called to love our neighbors of every shade.
In the midst of the racial inequality that continues to plague our nation, please rethink making that claim that you are “colorblind.” For if you claim to be racially “colorblind” you turn a blind eye to the struggles and discrimination people of color have faced for hundreds of years. If you are “colorblind” you fail to acknowledge and celebrate the diversity and beauty of God’s children and may unconsciously reinforce your own racial biases. Race and ethnicity are an important part of everyone’s identity. Recognizing this can make it easier to purposely follow God’s command to love our neighbor (Mark 12:31).
