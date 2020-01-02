I question the very foundation of where we are as human beings. It seems we as a nation have lost our sense of community, a common belief which is needed to sustain our diverse nation.
We used to care for one another, helped each other with kindness and good character, listened to different points of views, and engaged in civil conversations. Now everyone hates everyone.
I find it hard to grasp the hideousness of this current administration and to somehow understand the “below the belly of the snake” thinking of so many.
Politics involves the dignity of daily life, how one carries oneself with kindness and compassion, regardless of the surrounding situations; it’s just not a matter of revolution or legislation.
When a president pushes anyone to investigate an American citizen for political gain and encourages a foreign country to interfere in an American election, it is wrong.
When presidential candidate Trump says he can shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it — it is despicable and incomprehensible to me. Now “he has stood in the middle of Pennsylvania Avenue and shot the Constitution, daring Republicans to call him on it.” This is a bully, someone who if you disagree with, you are hated or lied about.
For a president who doesn’t see anything wrong with these actions goes to the very heart of who we are as human beings.
This administration is not offering guidance, solutions, or dialog to help heal this country and to bring us together, rather it is spewing hatred, divisiveness and fear toward anyone who may look different, has a different opinion or is of a different political affiliation.
Why don’t we take a small step toward tolerance and recognize the humanity of someone who wants the same things for their children that you and I want for our children?
Why don’t we start to realize that the person with whom we disagree isn’t someone to be hated, but rather someone with who we can try to find harmony or some small compromise instead of spewing insults?
Franz Kafka felt the essence of books “to be the axe for the frozen sea within us,” to wake us up with a blow to the head and heart. What will be your axe, what will wake you up?
Let’s make this a welcoming and safe country for all, because what is happening in America now is not normal, and we shouldn’t accept it as such.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.