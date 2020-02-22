In January 1867 a bill to grant statehood to Nebraska Territory was passed in the Senate and House and sent to President Andrew Johnson, who vetoed it over the provision that all men, regardless of color, could vote. (Women and Native Americans had not yet been granted the right to vote. For them it would come years later in 1920 and 1924, respectively.) Congress voted to override the veto. It is clear from Nebraska’s earliest days that voting rights were important to its citizens.
We are now faced with a challenge to the voting rights of some citizens of Nebraska in the form of Legislative Resolution 292CA, now before the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee. This resolution proposes an amendment to the Nebraska Constitution to force the Legislature to create a voter identification law that would disenfranchise many Nebraska voters, including some veterans, elderly citizens, voters with disabilities, rural voters, voters who are experiencing homelessness, as well as many others.
This is the equivalent of using a sledgehammer to address an issue that barely warrants a fly swatter in that there has never been a conviction of voter impersonation fraud in the state, or even a tangible incident of voter fraud. This resolution would waste millions of taxpayer dollars at a time when we are attempting to lower property taxes and exercise fiscal responsibility.
There are some steps the Legislature could take to further secure our election process without disenfranchising eligible voters. Modernizing election infrastructure, improving voter registration at the Department of Motor Vehicles, passing nonpartisan redistricting and passing LB163, which would allow any county the freedom to conduct elections by mail, are all positive proposals that would achieve the ends without the drastic and expensive process of a constitutional amendment.
Let us strive to uphold the Nebraska Constitution, Article 1, which states, “All elections shall be free; and there shall be no hindrance or impediment to the right of a qualified voter to exercise the elective franchise.”
Please contact the chairman of the committee, Sen. Tom Brewer, by email at tbrewer@leg.ne.gov or write to Sen. Tom Brewer, Room #1202, P.O. Box 94604, Lincoln, NE 68509, to express your opposition to this expensive, unnecessary measure.
Your email or letter must include your name and address, your opposition to LR292CA, and include a request for the letter to be a part of the public hearing record.
