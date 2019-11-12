Every year or two, people get upset enough about the railroads’ total lack of consideration for the public that they contact the Hall County board, who contacts the Public Service Commission, who will do nothing about the blocked railroad crossings. They are taking the wrong course of action.
Former Sen. Annette Dubas introduced a bill in the 2007 legislative session that would completely eliminate the problem. There is already a law in Nebraska that a train may not block a crossing for more than 10 minutes, then must be moved or break the train to open the crossing. Railroads ignore that law because there is only a $10 fine. It just wastes the time of law enforcement and prosecutors. Dubas’ bill would have raised the fine from $10 to $5,000. That got the railroads’ attention. But the chairwoman of the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, Deb Fischer, would not let the bill out of the committee. Organizations representing thousands of volunteer firemen, ambulances, law enforcement, farmers, ranchers, etc., testified in favor of the bill. The only ones testifying against it were the three railroads, who sent many of their employees to speak against it. Fischer, in all her wisdom, said it was a tie for and against, when it was actually about 3,000 in favor and three against.
The solution to the problem is to get a senator who represents the voters to re-introduce a bill as Sen. Dubas had done, then lobby the members of the committee to vote in favor of it. At $5,000 for each violation, the railroads would quickly starting abiding by the law already in place, and the problems will be solved.
