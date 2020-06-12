I cannot figure out why the Northwest School Board is now discussing moving PLCs, or the collaboration and planning time given to all teachers, to a different day? Is there something wrong with the time currently scheduled? It is my understanding that when established, PLC time worked well for teachers to meet on Wednesdays after 2 p.m. dismissal.
It is being discussed to move PLC time to Fridays to “maximize the number of classroom hours for its students.” The article quotes Robin Schutt and Bret Mader as being concerned about the students who are in activities on Fridays. Upon perusing the Northwest sports website pages, almost every sport has a majority of its games occurring on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays with occasional Wednesday or Friday throughout the entire season. These sports include girls and boys cross country, softball, volleyball, girls and boys track, girls and boys golf, soccer and wrestling.
I believe a majority of student athletes are missing out on more class time than those involved in Friday night sports — football and basketball. We haven’t even touched on dance, cheer, band, any of the vocal music groups, speech/debate, FBLA, or the many other school-sponsored activities where students leave the classroom to compete.
As for the teachers, what teacher is going to want to stay on Friday afternoon to meet with their colleagues? Wednesdays give teachers time to meet, then take the ideas and discussions back to their classroom to modify current lesson plans or implement new ideas into their plans by the end of the week. It gives them time to attend Friday night school sports. It gives them their weekend without having to remember on Monday what was discussed.
Let’s leave well enough alone and keep PLCs on Wednesdays. There are more important issues to discuss during meetings.
Holli Yager
1212 W. Ninth St.
