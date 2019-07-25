We live in a time when farmers are struggling. They were struggling before the trade negotiations and recent flooding. Several weren’t even able to plant this year’s crop because of weather conditions throughout the spring.
Opportunities for new farm income are critical. Fortunately for Nebraska farmers, wind energy is in a boom period in the state right now. Last year, Nebraska farmers collected more than $5 million in lease payments from wind farms. This year, with more new development coming forward, that number will rise significantly.
That money is sorely needed. In fact, a wind turbine lease payment can be the equivalent of a part-time job for a farmer. And especially today, when farm prices are bad due to circumstances beyond our control, it’s important that we remember the land has income-generating potential in energy production as well as food production. Nebraska has world-class wind, the best in the country; let’s use it to power the rural economy and give farmers a fighting chance.