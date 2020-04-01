Hoorah!

I just want to say what an honor it is to have a fellow Seabee honored in such a way.

To Seabee Steelworker 3rd Class Eric L. Knott — I salute you. The family must be so proud. I salute them also. Something so special will be remembered forever.

I, being a Seabee UT 2nd Class from the Vietnam War, know what schooling and combat training Eric went through. We consider ourselves The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.

I understand that Eric’s fellow Seabees made a monument in his honor and that it was shipped to Grand Island. Now this is where it hurts. This city, with the vets home (we had it at that time) and land and other military organizations in this city, could not find a spot for this monument to honor one of their own, who gave his life so the rest of you would be free. What a shame.

Thank you and God bless America and all its military personnel.

Jerald Hirschman

Seabee UT 2nd Class of MCB-75

2315 Gateway Ave.

