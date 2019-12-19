Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday start the busy Christmas season with shopping, parties to attend, decorating and travel plans, etc. There is nothing wrong with any of that unless it gets in the way of what and why we are celebrating — the birth of our savior, Jesus Christ. Without Jesus there is no Christmas.
God himself in the person of Jesus Christ came to earth to live 33 years and demonstrated his power and authority over all things. He went to the cross, was crucified, died, buried and rose again for the forgiveness of our sins so that by trusting in him and what he accomplished on the cross, we can live in eternity with our creator, almighty God. This is the peace, joy, hope and wonder of Christmas.
Maybe we all should take some time every day amongst the busyness from now and throughout Christmas day and beyond and ponder what God has done for us because he loves us so much.
“And there were shepherds living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night. An angel of the lord appeared to them, and the glory of the lord shone around them, and they were terrified. But the angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid. I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all people. Today in the town of David a savior has been born to you, he is Christ the Lord.”’ Luke 2:8-11
May we keep Jesus in the center of Christmas and share the good news of what God has done for us. May you have a Christ-centered Christmas full of the peace and joy of Jesus. Glory be to God.
