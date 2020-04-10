Nebraska election primaries will take place May 12. Health and happiness is first on our minds right now. The leaders we elect for our communities are very important.

Vote to re-elect Karen Bredthauer for Hall County commissioner. Karen had done a great job. Determined that our property taxes do not increase, she takes every project and issue seriously, making certain our tax dollars are spent wisely. Karen works hard and has experience in knowing what is an absolute need and not just a want.

Keep Karen on board.

Kathy Schott

928 Centre

Tags

Load comments