When casting your vote for Hall County Board of Commissioners, District 2, make sure you vote for Karen Bredthauer. She works very hard to keep Hall County taxes and spending down. She has a farm background and knows what hard work and sweat labor is all about. She knows what a dollar is.
I was glad to see in the paper the county is working to keep valuations from rising in our communities and business districts. This is not the time to increase any taxes. This COVID-19 is changing the United States economy.
We, the people, need to keep conservative members on the Hall County board.
