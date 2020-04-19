Don’t worry, the government will fix everything. Wrong. The government is just all of us taxpayers collectively putting our tax payments into one pot. There is no pot of gold to pay for every program everyone lobbies for. It comes out of somebody else’s pocket.
On the state level, tax increment financing (TIF) needs to stop now. It is meant to remove old unused buildings that on one wants to renovate. Yet, all around Grand Island, TIF is being used to build new houses, hospitals and shopping centers on farm ground. We are paying higher taxes because they are not. If it can’t be built without TIF, then it should not. I, as a farmer, am tired of making up for their unpaid share. Property taxes in Nebraska are higher than any other state, so farmers, like myself, have no way of making a profit. Even the Crane Trust was granted tax-free status. Why don’t we all apply to be tax free. Yes, we all know that would not work. So let’s all come back to reality.
Re-elect Karen Bredthauer to the Hall County Board of Commissioners because she has stood for everything I have just said. Do not spend yourself broke.
