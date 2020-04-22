Nebraska election primaries will take place on May 12. I am writing a letter to support Karen Bredthauer for the Hall County Board of Commissioners. I pay attention to Karen’s voting record. It demonstrates she is a conservative and watches my tax dollar. Karen is a hard-working, down-to-earth farm girl and always says she can run a fence stretcher better than a golf club.

I look at my utilities, insurance, medical expenses and groceries and they are always increasing. I have a fixed income and really can’t afford more taxes. I know Karen studies every issue presented to the county board. She understands the needs of our residents. Re-elect Karen Bredthauer to the Hall County Board of Commissioners.

