I would like to urge the Hall County District 2 residents to support Karen Bredthauer for Hall County commissioner.
I have known Karen for 20 years or more. I have been her neighbor and I bought a fine quality home from her when she was in the contracting business. I know her work ethic. I know how particular she has been regarding home construction. She is never satisfied unless the job is well done. She makes every dollar count, and therefore she is a very successful business woman.
While serving on the Hall County Board of Commissioners, I have followed her discussions and her votes. Karen has acted in the same way with your money as she does with her own — making her a very successful county commissioner, keeping taxes down and yet balancing the budget. You cannot do better.
Don’t be fooled by letters to the editor in favor of other candidates, signed by people from Omaha or retired now living in other states.
The taxpayers in District 2 and I will feel the results of Karen’s votes. I will be voting for Karen Bredthauer for Hall County commissioner — you will be well served by doing the same. Vote for our representative from District 2 for re-election — vote for Karen Bredthauer.
