Keep Karen Bredthauer on the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
Karen is a proven conservative. From the first day Karen Brethauer became a member of the board, she has voted “no” to increased spending, and her votes have balanced the county budget without raising the tax levy. The taxpayers need a conservative member, especially now. With the coronavirus on everyone’s mind, some citizens in our community are uncertain of their jobs, incomes and day-to-day challenges.
Join me in voting for Karen Bredthauer for the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
