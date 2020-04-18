I urge you to vote for Karen Bredthauer for District 2 Hall County commissioner.
Karen has given 110% to the residents of Hall County during her first term in office, and I can say, without hesitation, that when re-elected, she will once again pour her heart and soul into the well-being of our fine community. Karen does more than attend the meetings; she is not afraid to speak up and voice her opinion for the good of our county. She is eager to do the homework to prove herself and face the challenges to keep the people’s best interests at heart.
Karen will fight for every taxpayer in the county, because she truly knows the value of a dollar and she will work accordingly to protect the taxpayers’ money. Karen will provide supporting documentation to prove her point for the good of our community. She is not a person who makes a hasty decision to put an issue to rest. She will stand up and be heard for the sake of her fellow residents.
Karen Bredthauer is a success story; she is a hardworking, diligent person (on a personal and professional level) and she has the determination to stand up and fight for what is right. Again, I remind you to cast your vote for Karen Bredthauer. We have a competent, qualified person in the District 2 Hall County commissioner’s seat — let’s keep it that way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.