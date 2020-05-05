I was pleased with news that Karen Bredthauer is running for re-election.
She has shown Hall County that she is an honest person who is true to her word. Karen will not quit until the job is done and always has Grand Island and Hall County interests as her priority.
Karen has been shown to make decisions for our community based on facts and will not be swayed by outside sources or influence. I also feel confident that as a taxpayer herself, Karen will always have our best interests at heart. She knows the value of a dollar and works accordingly to protect taxpayers’ money.
I live in Karen’s district and she has my vote.
