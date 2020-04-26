I was pleased to see that Karen Bredthauer had filed for re-election to the Hall County Board of Commissioners. County government oversees all the health and human services issues. It takes a strong, yet compassionate person to do a great job.

Karen is a proven conservative, but there is another side of her. As a friend of over 25 years, Karen has been there for me and my husband, a disabled American. Karen has assisted with getting our home loan and homestead exemption. Karen is an asset to this community in all ways. Please join me in supporting Karen Bredthauer — District 2, Hall County commissioner.

