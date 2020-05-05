I am supporting Karen Bredthauer for re-election to the Hall County Board of Commissioners. No matter how difficult the issue, Karen will do all she can to improve the situation.
Hall County has over 60 trains daily that roll through our area. Because of the bottleneck of two tracks switching to one track in parts of Grand Island, trains are “parked” at intersections for hours at a time. One train passes and another moves up to park. For those of us who live in housing areas close to railroad crossings, it is more than an inconvenience. It can mean serious safety issues. Emergency vehicles need to go miles out of their way to reach us, and children, going to and from school, are often seen crawling between the rail cars. People riding their bikes must toss their bicycles under the train, crawl through the cars and retrieve their bikes on the other side. The ringing of the crossing bells — day and night — is also an issue that is difficult to accept.
Karen worked with other concerned members of the Hall County Board of Commissioners to facilitate a meeting of the Public Service Commission. The purpose of the meeting was to give testimony regarding this safety issue. The meeting took place in the commissioners board room. As far as I am aware of, the Public Service Commission has never before held a meeting in Hall County.
Here is my point: Your concerns, large or small, will be taken seriously by Karen Bredthauer. I experienced that firsthand. She is one of the hardest working commissioners on the board. She will listen to your concerns and work to find an answer. Please join me in re-electing Karen Bredthauer the District 2 Hall County commissioner. You will be pleased you did.
