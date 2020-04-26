I noticed in The Grand Island Independent on Wednesday, April 15, that the Hall County board is looking into ways to take action so that county valuations are not raised in your communities and business districts. We are living in very uncertain times. The stock market is very volatile; our economy is changing.
Karen Bredthauer is my commissioner. I am very happy with her voting history. I know Karen is very diligent at keeping my property tax levy the same and my tax dollars are spent wisely. Please vote for Karen Bredthauer in this primary election.
