I attended the State Fair on Sept. 2 with my daughter and twin sister only to see Joseph Hall in concert. He’s an extraordinary Elvis Presley impersonator. So all you Presley fans, if you haven’t seen him, you’re missing out. My sister and I have been to several concerts to see Joseph and he’s very good at it.

Thank you, Joseph Hall, for a great performance at the State Fair and, also, thank you, Kyle, Joseph Hall’s dad.

Tags

Load comments