I am mystified and terrified at the lack of interest/response regarding the JBS packing plant in Grand Island carrying 39% of the burden for the spread of COVID-19 without an order to shut down — clean-up and reopen. The first few cases of spread were from workers at JBS. It seemed that thereafter — until this week — there was nothing said about where those cases were coming from. I was curious as to why it was important to name the source at first, but no follow-up.
JBS workers must still go to work and will now make an additional $4/hour. For families who are on the financial fringe there is really no decision to weigh; personal health or sustenance. They need to work to earn money to survive, and to earn it must go into a dangerous environment. They will potentially be exposed themselves and may bring the virus back to their family — an untenable position. The additional $4/hour is a powerful incentive. The small space between the rock and hard place grows even tighter.
JBS plants in Minnesota, South Dakota and Colorado have closed due to positive tests on far fewer numbers of workers. So, what is the difference between this plant and the others? Remember JBS workers vote too — and there are lots of them.
Today it was announced that Chipotle has to pay out millions in damages to workers and to customers because they allowed sick workers to work, which contaminated the food. Chipotle is suffering these economic penalties four years after the fact. Maybe that will get the attention of state and federal elected officials and JBS’ corporate ownership.
Marie de Martinez
2120 Barbara Avenue
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.