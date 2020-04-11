In response to Flora Bolin’s letter in Thursday’s Independent about shutting down the JBS meatpacking plant in Grand Island, there is a huge problem with that. It has to do with the “raw product.”
If CNH shuts down, no biggie; their raw material gathers dust on the shelves.
When a meatpacking plant shuts down for a month, the “raw material” keeps on eating, costing the producer more money to feed them. Then when the plant reopens, those cattle are too big and the producer is docked, meaning he gets less for the cattle he has put more money into. During that one-month period, there are 100,000 cattle not slaughtered (5000 per day for 20 working days); now you have a glut on the market, driving the price to the producer down even more. Not to mention, they may not even take his overweight cattle because those that would have been done “on time” are now ready, so the plant takes those instead. Now what is the producer to do with his too-big cattle? Dig a pit, shoot them, and bury them for an even greater loss?
No, some industries cannot be put on hold, especially agriculture.
