Set aside your structured routines. Just center down and experience passionate prayer time before the Lord.
Busy? No — discipline is what I need. My mind is a restless, ever-seeking thing. When I feel empty or numbed by news and hear the concerns that trap my human responses, emotions and mind, then peace has no chance. It takes a “stop in your tracks and realize” that God has not departed. He is waiting to see us connect with that still, small voice, like the one Elijah heard after all the sounds, fire and wind. This is our moment to feel him — our most high God.
He has many ways to connect with us. He can talk to you, guide you with a nudge, or put a block between you and what you were about to do. We need to have sensitivity, but that comes when our hearts are not pounding with fear.
As we are now feeling isolation orders, it is a great time to examine what things your mind is fixed on. You will be sensitive in a new way when you no longer are looking ahead to some physical action. Do you feel darkness or light? Those two opposing views are at war and it is time to seek light just as God gave to our earth in the time of creation.
Warren Wiersbe has a quote: “Most of what goes on in the world depends on lies, pride, pleasure and/or the desire to get or have more. A Christian, who is dedicated, builds his life on truth, humility, holiness and the desire to glorify God. There will be conflicts!”
I have come to have an appetite for God’s way to view things. In Psalm 62:5-8, David cries out from his heart: “My soul, wait only upon God; for my expectation is from him. He only is my rock and my salvation: he is my defense; I shall not be moved. In God is my salvation and my glory: the rock of my strength, and my refuge, is in God. Trust in him at all times; you people, pour out your heart before him: God is a refuge for us.”
In my youth, there was a lot of restlessness going on. But the stopper in my mind was the idea that I had choices to consider about what I believed in. They were not trivial choices to make, but I had to mature to realize there was a need for firmness to hang my faith on until the day I really internalized what Jesus stated clearly for a person to consider when he said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life; no man comes to the Father, but by me.” John 14:6.
God does not change. We are living in times to expect more shakings. Warnings were written long ago. Seek the Lord while he may be found. Now is our time to seek and be rays of light to others around us.
