Rep. Adrian Smith’s moralizer, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr., launched a bizarre attack on Christianity Today after the magazine came out in support of impeaching President Trump.
Falwell said that, If Jesus lived today on Earth they would call Jesus a smelly Walmart shopper “Just like the Pharisees did 2,000 years ago.”
The “scribes and Pharisees” that Jesus came to force out of the temples are conceivably the leading conservative evangelicals that are running mega-churches and making themselves millionaires.
Organized religion is used by far too many as a political and social tool.
“In the New Testament, Jesus is reputed to have said, ‘I did not come to bring peace on earth, but a sword.’ (Matt. 10:34) Truer words were never spoken. Many Christians in the modern age think of their religion as peace loving, as well it often has been and should be. But anyone with any grasp of history at all knows also just how violent Christians have been over the ages, sponsoring oppression, injustice, wars, crusades, pogroms, inquisitions, holocausts — all in the name of their faith.”
— Bart D. Ehrman, “Forged”
The real Christians know that Donald Trump is a fake.
Trump brags that he has lifted up working class Americans, with data showing President Obama did better, without spewing chaos, hatred, lies, division, conspiracies and breaching his oath of office.
His cruelty and lack of empathy are dangerous for not just our nation, but the world.
The world now hates and laughs at us. Only our “old” enemies are now our “friends.” After studying wind and toilet flushes, plus other incoherent Trump rants, it’s time to take the car keys away!
There have been few good things about having Trump as president, but the ruining of the Reagan myth and exposing the GOP for who they really are, has been positive.
