Can Chapman School redistrict? By that I mean take back their school and all the land that was in their original district.
They could run a K-5 school with three teachers and a secretary. In today’s schools, over half of the courses are taught with computers, plus there are a lot of home school courses to choose from. The president of the school board could do all the state forms.
As for 7-12 students, the state laws says you can go to any school you want as long as you get there. The law says that the school can accept or reject you. That would make it so Chapman students could go to Northwest, Grand Island Public Schools, Aurora, Palmer or Central City. The Chapman district then would pay that chosen district per pupil costs.
We all know what Northwest wants to do is put 20 to 30 kids in a class with one teacher per subject. Many great people have come from one-room schools or small schools. Kids from small schools learn how to teach themselves and each other.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.