To all thinking people: As humans, we have inherited the only ability that differentiates us from other animals — the precious gift of individual thought and the privilege to use it.

When we fail to use this individual ability, to think freely, critically, and to have the courage to express our own viewpoint, we cheat humanity and encourage the so-called “human condition”: hate, bloodshed, immorality, war. Conditions which have existed since men have attempted to record their existence.

As for me, I select no political party label but Independent, reject theistic idealism, decry the hypocritical, unbelievable nonsense spewed by “the media” (but there are refreshing exceptions).

If we do not change the human condition, nature will do it for us — soon and inevitably.

Paul A. Jakubowski

1511 Stagecoach Road

