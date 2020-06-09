I’d like to applaud the Grand Island police and the local peaceful protesters for handling a difficult situation in a very professional manner.
I want to expand on Mr. Van Pelt’s June 6 editorial. I believe 99.9% of us agree that what the police in Minnesota did was so very wrong and they must be prosecuted. The destruction of property and more lives does not help solve racial issues or bring back a dead person to life.
I have lived in three different states, had a variety of jobs, (working with people of many colors and creeds), I attended college and high school. Thankfully, I never experienced anyone being discriminated against. Ethic jokes? Yes, as I am from several ethnic backgrounds and I was usually the one telling the joke about myself and laughing with others.
Jews and Christians have been persecuted and killed for thousands of years. Try being a Jew or Christian or a woman in the Middle East.
My point is everybody can improve their lives. Not by destruction but by doing something positive. Write letters, join committees, form a task force, get involved in your community or neighborhood, run for public office, go to church, etc. Get to know your police officers and deputies. They are your neighbors and friends and family.
This country has spent billions and billions of dollars to help poor neighborhoods. We have had a war on drugs and poverty. Has it really helped improve the lives of the people it was intended for? We must change our own hearts and attitudes and situations.
Please do not wait for or depend on or blame the government or someone else. It must start with you and me and now.
Paul Polansky
601 S. Clark
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.