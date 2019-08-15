There is a New York Times piece political analysts have been referencing the last few days called “How the El Paso Killer Echoed the Incendiary Words of the Conservative Media Stars,” by Jeremy W. Peters and company. It gets to “how” rhetoric from the right is getting progressively dangerous for democracy, but most especially for brown people.
President Trump and his media loyalists are turning immigrants, legal and illegal, into the scapegoats and scourge Nazis made Jews in 1930s Germany. We’ve stayed timid about this troubling comparison, and for good reasons. However, perhaps the time is now for all of us to start calling out those who use derogatory language as a menace to our society because of how these “incendiary words” have obviously become a clear and present danger for so many in our society.
What’s new is it’s finally, currently and clearly, being called out as obvious by mainstream media. The NYT article focuses on rhetorical clusters centered around hot button words/phrases (i.e., invasion, flooding, replacement) repeated over and over again in an effort to condition division and inevitably cause harm.
What is new is the vernacular of the fringe becoming normalized so rapidly, recklessly and blatantly by “conservative media stars” when they rhetorically frame brown people who seek safety, security and prosperity as “invaders” who really seek to ethically and culturally “replace” white people.
This should be a huge “bridge too far” moment for all those who believe that rising white nationalism and xenophobia permeating our culture, our leadership and our weakening democracy is the actual and real existential threat.