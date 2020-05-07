At the State Capitol, there was a group of people standing side-by-side and all were without face masks. All those people were protesting and wanted the state of Nebraska to open up, even though it was not ready to open up yet.
All those people should know that there are two lines to get into. One line is for the people who still want to stay alive and line 2 is for the people who want to help the dead line to get higher numbers. The United States has over 64,000 dead people who have been killed by the coronavirus. And all the people who want the state of Nebraska to open up way before it’s time are wanting to get in line 2.
The people need to think a little more before doing anything.
