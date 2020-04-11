As Nebraskans continue to come to grips with social distancing and the COVID-19 pandemic, I would like to remind people that many Nebraskans have been socially distancing for years through hunting. We are fortunate in Nebraska to have wide open spaces ideal for hunting and fishing. All you have to do is look at Google Earth to see all of the opportunity.
Satellite imagery is getting better all the time, and this helps with seeing individual trees, rocks and vegetation, which is helpful in planning for a hunt in ways never thought possible a few years ago. While researching the hunt at home is certainly a good start, nothing beats boots-on-the-ground knowledge and the satisfaction of a successful hunting trip.
While the new rules in response to the COVID-19 crisis are important to follow for our own safety and others, one positive of social distancing can be found, with the help of technology like Google, in nature through hunting and simply getting outdoors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.