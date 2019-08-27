Whenever any country or organization allows too much control in the hands of a single person, that country is in trouble. Examples abound in our national setup or your local government or organizations. Having served on state and local boards, I am aware of what overinvestment of power produces.
Entities are always established by a broad declaration of intent and purpose that governs their actions. In this country that is the case if only because of tax purposes. Thus our country was established under the Constitution of the United States. It gives general powers and structure for operating as does a similar document for local government or organizations created for a specific cause or purpose. Such documents are usually called “Articles of Incorporation.”
However, in any entity, you cannot establish a lengthy document that will take care of present as well as future situations. Thus most organizations, like our country did and does, develop a set of “bylaws” or “rules of order” to handle the routine, day-to-day events or business.
We sometimes confuse what is difficult to change in the Constitution with what can more easily be changed as needed by bylaws. Thus my anger at how many decades and lack of willingness has passed that allows the speaker of the House of Representatives and the majority leader of the Senate to control the agenda of what comes to the floor to debate and vote. Both houses are capable of changing the bylaws and rules of order easily in their chambers.
The present practice gives way too much power to the speaker and the majority leader. No legislation can come to the floor unless the speaker is willing to put it on the agenda for debate or a vote. We have seen how devastating that has been with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Not only did he refuse to consider a Supreme Court nominee for almost a year to thwart President Obama, but we now repeatedly see how frequently he refuses legislation being passed by the House regarding humane treatment of migrants and their children to come to the floor.
There has to be a bylaw established that gives a way for a sufficient number of senators to vote to pass a bill or debate an issue if the leader refuses to do so. That is way too much power for one individual to have.
Please help stop that insanity! Call our federal legislators about the issue.