Just like we did after last year’s bomb cyclone, Nebraskans are stepping up to the plate to help each other out.

Nebraska-based Hot Meals USA has fed thousands of lunches to neighbors in need here in Kearney, Grand Island, and around the area. That’s the type of thing that doesn’t go unnoticed, and it’s why I’m proud to be a Nebraskan.

I’ve been encouraged to see all the volunteers who have given up their time to help deliver meals — Sen. Sasse’s RV included!

Mary Strayer

Kearney

