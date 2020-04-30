I would like to thank you Hornady Manufacturing and the Hornady family for all they do for the local community.

I’m retired military, lived in San Diego for 20 years during my service to the Navy. But as soon as I retired, I moved back to Grand Island.

I have been all over the world and there is no better place to live and bring up a family than good old Grand Island and it is because of the great culture of giving, taking care of the community during times of need, and a company and family that always stands out is Hornady.

Myself and the entire community want to say thank you.

Douglas Brown

