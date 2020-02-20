Habitat for Humanity’s 2020 home loan application period is coming to a close March 2, Because people don’t think they would qualify or don’t want to get their hopes up, many don’t take the necessary steps to apply for a Habitat home loan. Calling or coming into our office for a pre-screening is a simple and quick first step.
With the deadline quickly approaching, please encourage someone to take the first step of contacting us for a pre-screening, or take that first step yourself.
Those interested in having a home of their own need to call Habitat’s office at (308) 385-5510 or visit with us at 502 W. Second St. Those who meet very basic qualifications can pick up an application. As a lender, Habitat follows banking regulations, so completing and returning the application is a necessary part of the process for any successful applicant.
Habitat homeowners receive homeownership education and become part of a caring community of people. For many of our homebuyers, Habitat has given them skills and confidence, serving as a springboard in their lives.
Through Habitat’s programs, we seek to help as many people as we can, by providing opportunities to buy homes with zero percent interest loans. Thanks to volunteers, Habitat homebuyers and partner businesses, we can keep costs down, making Habitat homes attainable, even for those with lower income levels.
For more information or a pre-screening, call (308) 385-5510. We look forward to hearing from you.
