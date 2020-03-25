Barry Glassner recently blamed hoarding in the wake of COVID-19 on evolution, which has “hard-wired” humans to act this way when “confronted with novel threats.”
The ideology of evolution is indirectly a cause of hoarding.
The ideology of evolution began with Charles Darwin who wanted to remove God as the cause of everything. Through his observation of changes in the shape of the beaks of finches over time, Darwin theorized that all species evolved from one through a long period of natural selection.
Logically Darwin’s theory should result in fewer species rather than more as weaker species fail to adapt to environmental changes. Nevertheless, like-minded people used Darwin’s ideas to form theories about the origin of the Universe always rejecting any notion of a creator God.
Hoarding is another example of the rebellion of humans against their creator who “in the beginning ... created the heavens and the earth.” Genesis 1:1 Hoarding is a violation of the commandment which says, “You shall have no other gods before me.” Exodus 20:3
Martin Luther explained this by saying ”we should fear (have a profound reverence and awe), love and trust in God above all things.”
We all break this commandment when we make the possession of things such as toilet paper the source of our security. How silly is that!
God, who is not the evil tyrant that Darwin envisioned, out of love sent his Son into the world to redeem humans from the consequences of our rebellion. God demonstrated “his love for us in that while we were still sinners Christ died for us.” Romans 5:8.
Through his sacrificial death Jesus paid the penalty for the sins of all people and opened the way to reconciliation with God for all who place their trust in him.
Richard Troester
2110 Topeka Circle
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.