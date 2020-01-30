I have had a number of people ask me, “When are they (the State Department of Transportation) going to work on “your road.”
“My road” happens to be Highway 58 between Loup City and Ord.
A little background on “my road.” It is a concrete road that was finished in 1972. It has been armor coated as needed several times. Part of it was milled twice this last summer and the other part was milled once late last fall. The latter is the roughest stretch. I call it the only paved minimum maintenance road in Nebraska.
I have been inquired as to when “my road” might be resurfaced. I have been told it has not been put up for bids and may not be until 2021. I did check the DOT website and the 2021 time frame is correct, but it could be pushed back again. Let’s not let this happen. I understand that a lot of money had to be spent on infrastructure in the eastern part of the state due to last year’s flooding. But I feel the state is not appropriating money properly as we had an asphalt plant set up within a mile of this road in 2018 when the stretch of Highway 70 between Ord and Loup City was resurfaced and the 11-mile stretch from the junction of highways 70 and 58 to the Custer County line was paved this last summer. Why couldn’t they have resurfaced Highway 58 at that time? This road needs to be worked on soon as it is a safety issue and is taking a toll on the suspension systems of every vehicle that travels over it.
The road personnel who do the everyday maintenance and plowing of the roads do a really good job, but I don’t feel the DOT is being run effectively and efficiently from the Lincoln office. They need to be reminded that rural areas deserve to have good roads, too. Maybe some of the extra revenue the state is currently getting needs to be invested in roads and infrastructure as well as tax relief.
If you travel or have traveled this road and would like to voice your concerns, please contact any of the following: Kyle Schneweis, director of DOT in Lincoln, at (402) 471-4567; Wes Walgren, District 4 DOT in Grand Islan, at (308) 385-6265; James H. Kindig at Kenesaw, highway commissioner for District 4, at (402) 752-3201; or Tom Briese, state senator District 41, at (402) 472-2631 or email tbriese@leg.ne.gov. Take just a couple of minutes to call and maybe we can get some results.
In the meantime, fasten your seat belts, put both hands on the steering wheel, pull down your hats and tighten those bra straps when you travel “my road.”
