Highway 2, the Scenic Highway to the Sandhills and Mount Rushmore! Signs about Highway 2 are posted along roads and attract visitors to these tourist areas every year. However, a stretch of Highway 2, from Webb Road in Grand Island to Cairo, is in desperate need of repair.
Hundreds of cars travel this road every day from Cairo to Grand Island. I have counted as many as 96 cars as people were headed to work or other activities. This road has numerous areas of broken concrete holes, which appear to be repaired or patched. When it rains, concrete pieces float to the surface, only to be thrown onto the road and our windshields. The road has had a layer of oil and asphalt applied over the concrete years ago, but it is so thin you can see the concrete underneath. Most recently, three signs stating “Rough Road Ahead” have been placed in the west and east lanes of the road. I’m not sure if these make the Department of Roads feel better for not repairing the road, or to make sure we know we are in for a rough ride.
It is evident that many roads in Nebraska this past year have had problems due to flooding. However, this road has needed repair long before this year. Paved county roads, namely 1R Road, 90th Road and Husker Highway, are in better condition than this state highway. Highway 30 has been resurfaced, especially going through Wood River, Highway 11 from Cairo to Wood River has been recently resurfaced, and yet this road has had little or no repair.
I urge the Nebraska Department of Roads to put this high on the list of roads needing repair soon. This scenic highway to Mount Rushmore is a disgrace for the state of Nebraska.