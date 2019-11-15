As a lifelong Nebraskan, I know how important transportation is to the daily lives of residents in our state. Throughout my time in public service, I have worked to ensure that our infrastructure safely meets the needs of our state’s growing population.
That’s why I was disappointed to read a Nov. 12 letter to the editor that mischaracterized what happened with a railroad crossing proposal during my tenure in the Nebraska Legislature as chairman of the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee. The letter accuses me of stonewalling this legislation that would have significantly increased the fine for trains blocking railroad crossings for over 10 minutes. The legislative history tells a different story. The sponsor of the bill did not request a vote until the second year after introducing the bill and when the vote was held, senators on the committee voted 6-1-1 in favor of indefinitely postponing the bill. This demonstrated that the bill was not close to having the support to advance out of committee and move forward.
While blocked railroad crossings are incredibly frustrating, this bill failed because it would not have solved the problem for several reasons. Higher fines would simply allow the railroads to pass those costs on to overburdened railroad customers. Further, railroads are incentivized to keep trains moving to earn money, not to block crossings.
I believe that increasing transparency is a more effective solution than increasing fines. As chairman of the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Transportation and Safety, I am working to establish a database through which the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) could receive public complaints when railroad crossings are blocked. This would allow the FRA to use those complaints as the basis for community outreach and cooperation.
When it comes to improving our railroads, I believe that innovation, deregulation and transparency will improve life for Nebraska communities and businesses dependent on trains far more than higher fines will. I will continue to work toward that goal as your representative in the U.S. Senate.
