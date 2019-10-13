I want to thank Don Shuda, his staff and volunteers for the chance to accompany my husband and all the veterans who went on the Hero Flight to Washington, D.C., this week. This trip was so well put together everyone had a great experience none of us will ever forget.
The bus driver picked us up at the Baltimore airport and spent the better part of three days driving us to all the war memorials, Arlington Cemetery, the night tour of the Capitol building and other sights. He was a great tour guide and was one that helped make the trip very memorable.
I am so thankful to have been a part of this memorable trip. The veterans were shown the respect they certainly deserved for their service to our country. No matter the job they did or rank they held, they were all told how much they were appreciated for doing what our country asked of them.
The places we ate and stayed all treated them with love and respect and it was a powerful message of the importance these veterans deserved.
Thank you again to the staff for the loving care everyone was shown, the memories that were made and the great homecoming.
Judy Ruzicka
1104 Bismark Road
