My son Steve and I had the privilege of being on Hall County’s 10th and last honor flight to Washington, D.C., this past week.
I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere thanks to all the people and organizations who made this possible.
Willie Skala took the initiative to explore the possibility for Hall County to start these flights. From his efforts, the momentum quickly grew and the Hall County Hero Flight Board of Directors was formed with Don Shuda, our Hall County veterans service officer, as chairman.
The board of directors did an amazing job of planning and coordinating this trip down to the most minute details.
There was so much enthusiasm expressed by Don Shuda and all the volunteers on this trip. It made us feel like this was their first trip, not the 10th.
There were numerous volunteers involved as well, including a physician assigned to each of three buses. Dr. Jennifer Brown was our bus physician. Our bus had the privilege of having Linda and Kevin Green assist with all the logistics, along with Mike Ponte.
Lastly, thanks to all involved in the welcome home ceremony at the Grand Island airport: our mayor Roger Steele; the Fire Department; our dedicated Honor Guard; Willie Skala; Mike Olson, airport manager; and last but not least, Pam Lancaster, who led the patriotic singing, and the Northwest High School band, who did a wonderful job with the music.
Forgive me for not mentioning the individual names and organizations who were so generous in making this trip possible.
Thanks again for this wonderful trip and such fine treatment.
