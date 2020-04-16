The letter by Senators Halloran and Erdman stimulated my interest in their differing opinion on Nebraska’s COVID-19 mitigation strategy. Thanks to Google, I found the study published by Dr. Knut Wittkowski on March 31 in which the statistician argues that social distancing is not very useful unless timed correctly in an epidemic, and that it might actually prolong the duration, since it delays the development of herd immunity. These are ideas to consider.
However, I noted two things: 1. The study was not peer-reviewed. It’s pretty easy to get a study published, but if it hasn’t been evaluated by fellow experts, there may be significant flaws. Proceed with caution in basing policies on such studies.
2. Dr. Wittkowski’s modelling predicted that COVID-19 would cause less than 10,000 deaths in the U.S. As of this writing, deaths exceed 22,000. Much of his argument is based on the idea that the economic costs of social distancing aren’t worth it if only 10,000 Americans are going to die anyway.
Much remains unknown. Our efforts may turn out to be too late in terms of most effective timing, but that doesn’t mean we should abandon them.
“Flattening the curve” can save lives by buying time for us to discover effective treatments for those who become seriously ill and to develop a vaccine that allows us to achieve herd immunity levels without 2% of the population dying over the course of three months. Gov. Ricketts is right to be cautious about how to reopen Nebraska.
Given the proximity of Grand Island and Hastings, Sen. Halloran can get a closer look at what this disease can do once it races through the population. However, I hope he’ll instead heed the advice to stay home, wash his hands, and only go out when necessary.
Monica Schmucker
2911 Hancock Place
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.